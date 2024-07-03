Foundation pays off Master Trooper James Bailey’s mortgage

By Briana Byus

Click here for updates on this story

AUBURN, Indiana (WFFT) — (WFFT) — Indiana State Police Master Trooper James Bailey was killed in the line of duty March 3, 2023.

Tuesday, a national organization stepped up to help his family.

Bailey left behind a wife and two children, and now the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is paying off their mortgage.

The foundation has been paying off mortgages for the families of fallen officers since 9/11.

They pay off more than 200 a year and say Bailey’s family was more than deserving.

“Master Trooper Bailey, when he was killed, he was a no-brainer. This family was a good Indiana family where he served on the state police as a highly decorated individual,” John Huvain with Tunnel to Towers Foundation said.

Bailey’s widow Amy Bailey said, “This has been our home since 2015. This is the home our children remember their father in… Tunnel to Towers has allowed our family to remain in our home where we made so many memories together.”

The organization asks anyone interested in supporting their commitment to Gold Star families to donate on their website.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.