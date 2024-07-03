City alderman arrested for assault, strong armed robbery

By Daniella Oropeza

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mississippi (WTVA) — Law enforcement arrested and charged a Calhoun City alderman after a recent assault.

Tony Herrod faces aggravated assault and strong armed robbery charges.

Sheriff Greg Pollan said another agency in the county asked his office to investigate a reported crime. A victim reported two or more men chased him down and assaulted him. It happened Sunday night at the elementary school in Calhoun City.

Sheriff Pollan said the victim said the suspects caused serious bodily injury. The victim also reported several items taken from his pockets during the assault.

Investigators were able to get video of the assault. They then obtained warrants for the two suspects.

The name of the other suspect will be released as soon as they are arrested.

This is Herrod’s second arrest in the past year.

The Tupelo Police Department arrested him after he was accused of taking two wallets from Wall’s Bargain Center off South Gloster Street and assaulting the store’s manager.

