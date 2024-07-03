BTS’ Jimin and Jung Kook land a travel show titled ‘Are You Sure?!’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Two of the members of the massively popular K-pop group BTS are getting into the reality show business.

Jimin and Jung Kook are starring a new travel reality show titled “Are You Sure?!” on Disney+.

The new show “follows Jimin and Jung Kook as they traverse three scenic locations around the world: New York state, USA; Jeju Island, South Korea; and Sapporo, Japan,” according to a press release.

“From a summery ocean to a snowy ski resort and more, the show captures beautiful sceneries amid different seasons. The eight-part series will take viewers on a fun-filled journey with Jimin and Jung Kook as they eat, shop, cook, camp, canoe, swim and road trip together.”

According to the release the show “will give a deeper look into Jimin and Jung Kook’s undeniable chemistry and endearing friendship as they bond over a variety of unforgettable moments throughout the trip immersing in different cultures, exploring various action-packed activities, and trying out local cuisines.”

The pair’s Grammy-nominated South Korean group, BTS, is one of the most popular boy bands ever. The band formed in 2013 with seven members: RM, Jin, V, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin and Jung Kook. They went on to achieve global superstardom, with number one singles in more than 100 countries around the world.

Jimin and Jung Kook recently enlisted in the Korean military, which is compulsory in the country. They were joined by fellow band members RM and V.

BTS is expected to reconvene as a group around 2025, according to BIGHIT Music.

Jimin and Jung Kook’s original series will be available for worldwide streaming on Disney+ on August 8 with new episodes released every Thursday through September 19.

