FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - The Fountain Police Department (FPD) reported at approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday that they are dealing with a barricaded suspect in the 300 block of North Main Street.

The FPD said the suspect has a violent felony warrant and a shelter-in-place has bee issued for everywhere within a quarter-mile radius of that location.

No further information is available at this time. KRDO13 has a crew headed to the scene.