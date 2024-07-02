Merih Demiral scores twice as Turkey advances to Euro 2024 quarterfinals with victory over Austria in frenzied atmosphere

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Merih Demiral scored twice as Turkey advanced to the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 thanks to a thrilling 2-1 win over Austria on Tuesday.

The Turkish defender gave his side the perfect start after just 57 seconds, blasting home from close range following some pinball in the Austria box which almost resulted in an own goal.

Demiral got his second of the game when the defender powered a header home shortly before the hour mark.

Just when it seemed Turkey was on its way to the quarterfinals, Michael Gregoritsch halved the deficit to give Austria hope of rescuing the game.

As the rain poured down in Leipzig, Austria had a golden chance to level the scores in added time, but Christoph Baumgartner’s header was brilliantly pushed away to safety by goalkeeper Mert Günok as Turkey held on for a famous victory.

The game was played at a frenzied pace, with both teams known for their high-pressing football and both sets of fans bringing plenty of energy to the Leipzig Stadium.

Turkey will play the Netherlands in the quarterfinal in Berlin on Friday, July 5.

