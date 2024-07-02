Man sentenced to 15 years for shooting at his ex-wife’s house

By Isabela Lund

JACKSON COUNTY, Oregon (KDRV) — A 48-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in the Oregon Department of Corrections for shooting bullets at his ex-wife’s house in the 6000 block of Downing Road.

The man — Thomas Lee Parks — was charged with two counts of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and stalking.

“This sentence was pursuant to Measure 11 and will be served day-for-day, without any reduction allowed,” the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

It started in mid-July of 2023 when Parks’s ex-wife started noticing shots being fired at her home.

“(They usually happened) late at night or in the early morning hours,” the release said. “(His ex-wife) noticed the shootings would happen every three to four nights. Bullet holes were found in the multiple locations on her property and in her home, including her bedroom.”

She began to suspect her ex-husband of being the one to shoot at her house, the release said, because he had currently been convicted for stalking her and assaulting her.

“While attending court-mandated domestic violence counseling for those offenses a year prior, in August 2022, Mr. Parks stated that he intended to confront Ms. Nance and cause her physical harm in the future,” the release said.

Parks was caught on Aug. 17, 2023, the release said, when his ex-wife heard shots fired at her house again. She called the police, who came, and they didn’t see Parks’s car. A police officer then found Parks’s car at Whiskey River Bar, a few blocks from his ex-wife’s house.

“Mr. Parks was taken into custody and arrested without incident,” the release said. “He did not have the gun used. A search warrant was later executed on Mr. Parks’s truck and the fun was not located inside, but there were boxes of 9mm ammunition and a spent 9mm cartridge casing on the driver’s side floorboard.”

His ex-wife later found a bullet from Aug. 17 in her living room, the release said. Police also found a bike around her house that his ex-wife recognized from when they were married, and a loaded pistol. They found his DNA on both the gun and the bike.

