Jamie Foxx shares new details about health crisis that left him ‘gone for 20 days’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Jamie Foxx still hasn’t publicly disclosed what caused his hospitalization last year but has shared more details during an encounter captured on video.

The Oscar-winning actor was hospitalized in April 2023 for a health crisis while he was filming the Netflix film“Back in Action” in Atlanta.

In a video posted to TikTok this week, Foxx tells an unidentified group of people that he had a “bad headache” on April 11, 2023. He recalls asking his friend for an Advil and then “I was gone for 20 days.”

“I don’t remember anything,” he said in the video, recorded on June 29 in Phoenix.

Foxx went on to explain in the footage that he was told his sister and his daughter took him to a doctor, who gave him a cortisone shot. Another doctor told him something was “going on up there,” Foxx said, pointing to his head.

“I won’t say it on camera,” he said in the footage.

The star is known to be guarded about his private life, and he disappeared from the limelight at the time following what his daughter Corinne Foxx then referred to as a “medical complication” on social media.

In July 2023, the “Ray” star explained he chose not to disclose more information because he didn’t want the public “to see me like that.”

“I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through,” he said in a video posted to Instagram at the time, adding that he felt like he had gone “to hell and back.”

Foxx shared another health update on his verified social media in August 2023.

“You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself…” he wrote at the time. “It’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light.”

He went on to say that he was “thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers.”

According to IMDB, “Back in Action” is currently in post production.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.