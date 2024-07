EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Department of Motor Vehicle services were down Tuesday morning across Colorado due to a statewide system outage, according to the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office.

The Clerk and Recorder said services were suspended while they waited for the state to fix the issue.

After less than an hour of the initial report, service was restored. The DMV said the problem was an internal connectivity issue.