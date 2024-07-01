Teacher hosts YouTube dinner parties to keep students connected to the kitchen

By Rob Cardwell

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Virginia (WTVR) — A Chesterfield County teacher uses YouTube to keep learning going all summer.

Chef Sarah Jurewicz’s house is surrounded by beautiful backyard gardens full of fresh, organic fruits and veggies.

This one-time Chesterfield Teacher of the Year uses her time off to stay connected with her students.

That’s where the gardens and a camera come into play.

“I always encourage [my students] to cook at home, especially with their families. And that’s the tagline of every one of the YouTube videos that we do,” Jurewicz said.

Jurewicz records recipes, cooking tips, and more on her YouTube channel.

It’s something she started during the pandemic as a way to connect with her students through virtual learning.

Students and their families now watch the channel to learn about healthy, delicious cooking year-round.

“I say it to anyone who will listen. I have the best job in the world. And it doesn’t stop,” she said.

With her husband behind the camera, she transforms her home kitchen into a classroom. She’s constantly posting recipes on YouTube, Facebook and more.

“We do cooking parties where all their friends are at their homes and we all bake chocolate chip cookies together,” she said. “They’re watching me while I’m cooking and that’s kind of a fun interactive technical moment that we all have together.”

