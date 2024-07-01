Rep. Victoria Spartz charged with weapons violation at Dulles Airport

By Zachary Cohen and Annie Grayer, CNN

(CNN) — GOP Rep. Victoria Spartz was charged on Friday with a weapons violation at Washington Dulles International Airport, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Airports Authority told CNN.

Spartz, a Republican from Indiana, was charged with violating a section of Virginia law that prohibits carrying any gun, explosive or stun weapon into an air carrier airport terminal, the spokesperson said.

CNN has reached out to Spartz’s office for comment. She received a summons to appear in a Virginia court, according to the Metropolitan Airports Authority spokesperson.

The violation is punishable as a Class 1 misdemeanor. Additional details were not immediately available.

Spartz, the first Ukrainian-born member of Congress, was elected to the House of Representatives in 2020 and emerged as a leading Republican voice for a strong US response to Russia’s invasion before opposing a foreign aid package that included $61 billion for Ukraine earlier this year.

In May, she won her hard-fought Republican primary for her 5th District seat based in the northeastern Indianapolis suburbs.

