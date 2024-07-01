Man accused of killing his parents after they were found dead in home, police say

By Jonathan Ayestas

Click here for updates on this story

ELK GROVE, California (KCRA) — Elk Grove police arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with the deaths of his parents, the department announced Monday.

Mark Navarette now sits in the Sacramento County Jail on two murder charges, jail records show.

Officers around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday went to a home on Crosscourt Way after a person, later identified as Navarette, reported he could not get in contact with his family, the Elk Grove Police Department said. When they entered the home, officers found a man and woman both dead.

Police said their deaths are being investigated as murders.

Navarette told officers one of his parents’ vehicles was missing from their garage, police said. Officers obtained video surveillance footage that showed Navarette parked a few blocks from his parents’ home. He then went into the house and drove away in their car.

Officers found the parents’ vehicle where Navarette had parked his own vehicle earlier, police said.

This led to police searching Navarette’s home on Sunday and finding what they said was evidence related to the murders.

Officers are thanking the community members who provided them with video surveillance, which led to an arrest.

Neighbors who spoke with KCRA 3 described the couple as loving, gentle and kind. The two had lived in the neighborhood for many years, and adored the many children who live on the block.

The parents have not been yet identified by the Sacramento County coroner.

Navarrete is due in court Tuesday and is ineligible for bail, jail records show.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.