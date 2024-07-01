Dive team says human remains found in car pulled from river

By Carlos Flores

SPRINGDALE, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Police are investigating after human remains were found inside a car pulled from the Allegheny River in Springdale Borough Sunday.

Darrick Gerano, director of the Murrysville Medic One dive team, and Allegheny County police said seven divers were around the 100 block of Butler Street in Springdale for training. It was by that coincidence that the team found the sedan underwater just before noon.

The depth of the river where the car was found is around nine feet, with about two feet of visibility underwater.

A viewer shared a photo of the dive team assessing the vehicle after a tow truck pulled it from the river.

Once the car was ashore, the dive team believed human remains were inside. County police confirmed in a release that remains were found in the vehicle, and that those remains had been taken to the county medical examiner’s office for identification.

Gerano thanked Springdale police for helping the dive team bring the car to the surface.

Allegheny County and Springdale police departments are investigating.

