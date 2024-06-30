72-year-old woman completes 400th hike up Manitou Incline

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman 72 years young is celebrating her 400th trip up the Manitou Incline this weekend, and she wants to inspire others.

Kathy Barr first went up the incline just to prove to herself that she could. Then, she just kept doing it, over and over (and over), until she saw the top for the 400th time.

Kathy says her health and spirits are up since starting her journey.

"I've met some incredible people on here and they're all up there to do their own journey," Kathy told KRDO. “And this is mine. It's for my family, it's for the people that don't think they can do it, that [think] they're too old, too young, or they just don't want to do it."

The incline has 2,744 steps, which means she's put one foot in front of the other over one million times up the Incline.

Kathy told us she believes anyone can do it. She suggests taking your time and enjoying the journey.