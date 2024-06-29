World War II soldier laid to rest after 82 years

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO)- After 82 years, a family is finally reunited with their loved one who died as a prisoner of war in World War II. Army service member Clifford H. Strickland's remains were laid to rest on Saturday in Florence.

Clark Baldwin is Strickland's nephew and said his family has been looking forward to this day.

""A day of remembrance, of honoring, welcoming home and finally putting my uncle to rest by his his parents," said Baldwin.

Strickland was just 23-years-old when he enlisted in the Army. After joining the military, he was deployed to the Philippines. During his time there, Japanese forces invaded the island turning Strickland and thousands more into prisoners of war. Unfortunately in July 1942 at the age of 25, he died in captivity in the Philippines.

"We've been working with the Department of defense POW MIA accounting agency since about 2014. In trying to get him identified," said Baldwin.

In December 2023 their lives changed when they received good news. The Department of Defense identified Strickland's remains through DNA testing.

"My cousin Jackie started keeping us updated. I never thought he would be found. And, So to have this closure is is pretty incredible," said Baldwin.

Strickland was laid to rest near his parents at Union Highland Cemetery in Florence.

"So to have the closure that we've finally found you and brought you home. There's no words to describe that feeling," said Baldwin.