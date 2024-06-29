Skip to Content
News

World War II soldier laid to rest after 82 years

By
Published 10:35 PM

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO)- After 82 years, a family is finally reunited with their loved one who died as a prisoner of war in World War II. Army service member Clifford H. Strickland's remains were laid to rest on Saturday in Florence.

Clark Baldwin is Strickland's nephew and said his family has been looking forward to this day.

""A day of remembrance, of honoring, welcoming home and finally putting my uncle to rest by his his parents," said Baldwin.

Strickland was just 23-years-old when he enlisted in the Army. After joining the military, he was deployed to the Philippines. During his time there, Japanese forces invaded the island turning Strickland and thousands more into prisoners of war. Unfortunately in July 1942 at the age of 25, he died in captivity in the Philippines.

"We've been working with the Department of defense POW MIA accounting agency since about 2014. In trying to get him identified," said Baldwin.

In December 2023 their lives changed when they received good news. The Department of Defense identified Strickland's remains through DNA testing.

 "My cousin Jackie started keeping us updated. I never thought he would be found. And, So to have this closure is is pretty incredible," said Baldwin.

Strickland was laid to rest near his parents at Union Highland Cemetery in Florence.

    "So to have the closure that we've finally found you and brought you home. There's no words to describe that feeling," said Baldwin.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karla Sosa

Karla Sosa is a bilingual multimedia journalist for KRDO13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content