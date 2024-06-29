Police officer shot with arrow in suspected terror attack at Israeli embassy in Serbia

By Mostafa Salem and Eve Brennan, CNN

(CNN) — A police officer at the Israeli Embassy in the Serbian capital Belgrade was shot in the neck with a crossbow in a suspected terror attack on Saturday, CNN affiliate N1 reported.

The police officer shot the attacker who later died, according to N1. The officer has been taken to hospital and will need an operation to remove an arrow from his neck.

Serbia’s Interior Minister Ivica Dacic called the incident a “terrorist attack,” saying several people believed to have been linked to the incident had been arrested.

Dacic said there were indications the incident involved individuals “already known to the police and security services – it is about members of the Wahhabi movement,” referring to a strict branch of Islam.

A spokesperson for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs also called the incident an “attempted terrorist attack” in a statement. None of its employees were wounded, the ministry said.

Israel-linked institutions in Europe have been on high alert for potential attacks in the wake of Israel’s ongoing deadly war in Gaza, launched after Islamist militant group Hamas carried out cross-border raids in Israel on October 7.

Many European countries have ramped up security measures around Jewish establishments including places of worship.

