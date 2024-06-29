Lakewood, N.J. mother says she killed her children for “religious purposes,” court documents say

By Jesse Zanger

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WCBS, WLNY) — A woman from Lakewood, New Jersey accused of drowning her young daughters in a bathtub did so for “religious purposes,” court documents revealed.

Naomi Elkins was living in a basement apartment in a two-family home with her children, 1 and 3, and husband, who was out of town when the tragedy occurred Tuesday, according to the newly-released court records.

Elkins called Hatzolah Medical Service and told them she hurt her kids. When medics arrived, they unsuccessfully tried CPR to resuscitate the girls. One of the girls had a stab wound to her stomach.

In an interview with police, Elkins allegedly told investigators she was having “concerning thoughts” and spent the night praying, and the next day after work “once she was home, she believed that she needed to kill the children for religious purposes.”

After stabbing one of her children, she held her underwater for several minutes while her other child ran into another bathroom because she was scared, according to the documents. Elkins allegedly went into that bathroom and drowned her other daughter.

Afterwards, “she realized that she had done something wrong,” and called Hatzolah, the documents state.

A responding detective asked Elkins if she wanted to write a letter to her children, which she did. The letter references killing them and was collected as evidence, according to the documents.

In a statement Thursday, Elkins’ attorney said she has “a well-documented history of severe mental illness which has absolutely played a major role in these devastating events.”

Elkins is due back in court July 1.

