Car fully engulfed in flames in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A car on fire disrupted traffic at Circle Drive and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard Saturday.

Pictures of the car fire were sent to us by our viewer Arlinda Wardlow Saturday night. They show the car completely engulfed by flames just before the intersection of Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard around 4:00 p.m.

We don't know what caused the car to catch fire, but the Colorado Springs Fire Department confirms tonight that no one was hurt.