Suspect arrested after allegedly driving through a Long Island nail salon, killing 4 and injuring 9

(CNN) – A man has been arrested after allegedly driving a minivan through a Long Island nail salon Friday afternoon, killing four people and injuring nine, according to local authorities.

The 64-year-old was charged with driving while intoxicated, the Suffolk County Police Department announced in a Saturday news release. Police say the suspect was driving a 2020 Chevy Traverse southbound through a parking lot in Commack Road, and continued crossing through Grand Boulevard, where he eventually crashed the vehicle through the front window of Hawaii Nail & Spa just after 4:30 p.m.

Four people died during the crash, which took place when the salon was open and conducting business. Nine additional people were transported to local hospitals; eight were transported by ambulance and one was airlifted by helicopter, the police department said in the release.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and will be arraigned at a later date, police say.

“It appears a motorist drove through the building, all the way through the building and we don’t know the cause at this time,” Dominic Albanese of the Deer Park Fire Department said Friday.

The driver of the minivan was partially conscious when first responders arrived on the scene, he said.

The nail salon is one of five stores in a small shopping area in Deer Park, Long Island. A series of parking spots face the storefronts, just beyond the sidewalk.

Some 150 firefighters and EMS officials were on scene to handle the incident, Albanese said.

“This is very difficult for all the firefighters and EMS personnel on scene and we’ll be meeting with the crisis team this evening, for anybody that needs it, for all departments involved,” Albanese told reporters.

