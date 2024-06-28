Man arrested for trying to sell illegal fireworks over social media

By Lindsay Weber

MODESTO, California (KCRA) — A Modesto man was arrested on Wednesday after trying to sell illegal fireworks over social media and setting up a sale with investigators, the police department said.

Officials said 34-year-old Mark Tobar was selling illegal fireworks over various social media outlets. He agreed to sell some to investigators.

Instead, Tobar was taken into custody. The police department said a search warrant recovered 580 pounds of illegal fireworks, including mortars and M80s.

The fireworks were turned over to the Stanislaus County bomb squad for processing and destruction, officials said.

Tobar was arrested for possession and sale of illegal fireworks.

With the Fourth of July holiday a week away, the Modesto Police Department reminds residents that having or using illegal fireworks can come with steep fines or criminal prosecution.

