Man arrested for chasing another man with machete in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a man for allegedly chasing another man with a machete.

On Wednesday, June 26, PPD responded to the 3400 block of O'Neal Avenue. Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect, Josiah Velasquez, had called the victim, the previous evening and said he needed a place to sleep.

PPD says that the next day, the victim told Velasquez he needed to leave. Velasquez then allegedly brandished a large knife (or machete) at the victim and chased him out of the house and down the street, all while threatening the victim.

The victim ran to the area of O'Neal and Gladiola where he was able to call the police.

According to PPD, Velasquez then barricaded himself in the victim's home and began breaking property and threatening police with large knives.

S.W.A.T and Negotiators responded to the scene and after a long standoff, PPD was able to obtain a search warrant for the home and an arrest warrant for Josiah Velasquez.

Upon entry to the home, S.W.A.T. found Velasquez passed out and successfully took him into custody.

After a medical clearance, Josiah was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center for Felony Menacing, Restraining Order Violation, and Criminal Mischief.