Make-A-Wish, Camping World work together to surprise young girl with cystic fibrosis

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KETV) — Make-A-Wish and Camping World teamed up to surprise a local girl with a cystic fibrosis diagnosis.

The two organizations came together to donate the family a pop-up camper.

Inside the camper were toys and games donated by Camping World employees.

The family said the camper will make traveling much easier.

“With a camper, we can have all her equipment there. We can have a safe space for her that doesn’t have extra germs and things like that, where she’d have more risk. And actually, my family all lives in Canada, so we drive to Canada often. So, we thought this could be awesome for when we make trips to visit my family in Canada and have a little place to camp out,” said Davina Griffith.

Griffith said Make-A-Wish is a fantastic organization and urges people to donate if they can.

