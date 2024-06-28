Colorado extends agreement, increases funding supporting non-lethal wolf deterrents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – In a partnership between Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and the Colorado Department of Agriculture, an agreement is being extended to continue the support of non-lethal wolf deterrents in the state.

The agencies are awarding the Middle Park Stockgrowers Association with $28,000 to support their non-lethal, on-the-ground deterrence plan. This includes hiring a nighttime range rider to prevent conflicts between ranchers and wolves.

The funding comes from CPW'S wolf depredation and conflict fund and builds on the $20,000 that the Polis Administration previously awarded the group. Officials say no license funds were used for range riders and other tools.

“We commend the many producers who are putting in the hard work of reducing predator conflict using non-lethal tools,” said Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg in a Thursday press release. “These tools are working. The more we work together to put different non-lethal techniques on the landscape, the more tools we’ll have to reduce conflict and ensure resilient ranches well into the future.”

In addition to providing the Middle Park group with more funding, CDA says it has been working with ranchers in other communities to implement non-lethal deterrents to ensure they're prepared for any future wolf activity.