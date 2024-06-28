Awards $100,000 in scholarships to local students

By Foster Meyerson

NEWPORT NEWS, Virgina (WTKR) — A total of $100,000 was awarded in 11 different scholarships to 38 students in local communities by the BayPort Foundation.

BayPort Credit Union said in a release that eight working adults, 11 college students, and 19 high school seniors were awarded scholarships to attend a college, university, or vocational school on Friday, June 21.

The group said it has been supporting students in finding their educational pursuits since 1961. The credit union’s philanthropic arm, the BayPort Foundation has awarded over $1 million in scholarships since it began its mission.

Scholarship applications are scored on financial need, academic achievements, school and community involvement, and a written essay, the group said.

Scholarships are only provided to those seeking a degree or certification at an accredited institution.

The BayPort Foundation honored its recipients by airing daily Scholarship Salutes on their YouTube channel.

