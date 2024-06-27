World War II soldier who died as a POW returns home for a proper burial in Florence

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) - After 82 years, a family is being reunited with one of their loved one who died as a prisoner of war.

The remains of 25-year-old U.S. Army Tech. 5 Clifford H. Strickland who died during World War II landed at Denver International Airport Thursday afternoon.

Stickland's identification was all made possible through DNA analysis that matched a World War II soldier who died as a prisoner of war, to a family in Florence.

Strickland was just 23-years-old when he enlisted in the Army, during the second World War.

After joining the military, he was deployed to the Philippines where he was a member of Company C, 803rd Engineer Battalion (Aviation). During his time there, Japanese forces invaded the island and Strickland was among the thousands of service members who were captured.

He died as a prisoner of war in July 1942 at the age of 25.

However, in December 2023, his remains were positively identified by the Department of Defense, through DNA testing with samples taken from family members.

Now, his family will be able to give him a proper burial and he will be laid to rest at the same cemetery as his mother and father.

Strickland will be interred on June 29 at Union Highland Cemetery in Florence, CO. T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home will perform a graveside service in Pueblo, CO.

His great nephew, Daniel Strickland, who serves in the U.S. Air National Guard is expected to escort him.