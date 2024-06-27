WATCH: CNN Presidential Debate

(KRDO)- A historic showdown between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump is set for Thursday on CNN when the presumptive major party nominees meet for their first debate this election cycle.

The debate will be the earliest such event in US history. Televised presidential debates between general election candidates have always started in September or early October, going back to the first one between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon in 1960.

You can watch the debate below. It starts at 7 p.m. ET