Skip to Content
News

WATCH: CNN Presidential Debate

KRDO
By
New
Published 2:00 PM

(KRDO)- A historic showdown between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump is set for Thursday on CNN when the presumptive major party nominees meet for their first debate this election cycle.

The debate will be the earliest such event in US history. Televised presidential debates between general election candidates have always started in September or early October, going back to the first one between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon in 1960.

You can watch the debate below. It starts at 7 p.m. ET

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content