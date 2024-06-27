Skip to Content
CNN - Entertainment

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright agelessly reunite onscreen for ‘Here’

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright star in "Here."
Courtesy TriStar Pictures via CNN Newsource
Tom Hanks and Robin Wright star in "Here." Tom Hanks and Robin Wright turn back time in their upcoming movie
today at 11:31 AM
By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Tom Hanks and Robin Wright turn back time in their upcoming movie, “Here.”

The project marks their first time together onscreen since “Forrest Gump” in 1994, both films directed by Robert Zemeckis.

“Here” tells the story of “multiple families and a special place they inhabit,” based on the graphic novel by Richard McGuire.

“The story travels through generations, capturing the human experience in its purest form,” according to a synopsis.

The first trailer for “Here” showcases de-aging technology used to show the characters through the years

The cast also includes Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly and Michelle Dockery.

“Here” hits theaters Nov. 15.

