Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

One woman’s food truck brings free food, hope to the homeless

<i>KGUN via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Anna's Abundant Blessings
KGUN via CNN Newsource
Anna's Abundant Blessings
By
Published 12:13 PM

By Jacqueline Aguilar

Click here for updates on this story

    TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — On the streets of Tucson, you can find Anna’s Abundant Blessings, a bright yellow food truck serving both food and hope to the homeless.

Anna Bennett started her truck in late 2022. She wanted to serve the entire country, but started with Tucson.

“The homeless are looked down upon and they’re just like us,” said Bennett.

“We were going to different locations, but slowly, they get turned away. They closed down the camps, 100 acres has been closed for us. We started at 100 acres and those people are near and dear to my heart.”

Bennett has both summer and winter menus.

On a recent visit, she served chili cheese dogs, nachos and Eegees to help beat the heat.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content