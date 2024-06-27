Former public works official’s lawsuit against the city of Jackson heard in federal court

By Ross Adams

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A lawsuit filed by a former Jackson Public Works Department official will be heard in federal court this week.

U.S. District Court judge Kristi Johnson seated the eight-person jury on Monday in the trial for the civil lawsuit filed by former Jackson Public Works deputy director Mary Carter against the city of Jackson.

She is accusing the city of First Amendment retaliation.

Carter claims she was fired during the 2022 water crisis after she gave an interview to the media about former Public Works director Marlin King.

Opening statements are expected Monday afternoon. After that, testimony begins with the first witness on the stand, which could be Carter’s daughter.

City Attorney Drew Martin said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba will take the witness stand.

Carter said she is suing to get compensation for termination.

The judge says the trial could last four days.

