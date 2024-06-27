4 women kidnapped and held captive in shipping container; suspects arrested

By WPVI Digital Staff

SMITHFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) — Two men are facing multiple felonies after they allegedly abducted four women in Smithfield Township, Pennsylvania, and then held them captive in a shipping container.

Detectives were able to track down the suspects on Tuesday after a tipster contacted police.

Authorities have charged Davaun Carlon Jackson, 29, with a slew of charges, including kidnapping, rape, and other offenses. The second suspect, Isaiah Rogers-Keeney, 19, is also being charged as an accomplice.

According to court records, two of the women witnessed a shooting in Wilkes-Barre on Monday. Authorities say they were later ordered to get into a Ford Flex SUV by Jackson under “811 protocol,” which reportedly meant they might be killed.

Investigators say the women entered the Ford Flex, which was already occupied by two other women being held against their will.

In a vehicle allegedly driven by Rogers-Keeney, the victims were taken to a property owned by Jackson in Smithfield Township, Monroe County.

Court documents say some of the victims were tied up in an office on the property. While walking around with a chainsaw, sledgehammer and axe, Jackson allegedly forced the victims to have sex or have a body part cut off.

Jackson is accused of raping at least two victims while the women were held in a shipping container on the property.

On Tuesday morning, some of the women were provided their phones after being removed from the container. Two of them were able to escape after calling a relative for help.

The suspects fled with the other women to Mount Pocono, but police were called and an arrest was made in a Walmart parking lot.

There’s no word on the ages of the victims, but court documents say one is as young as 17.

Both Jackson and Rogers-Keeney were denied bail.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 570-619-6800.

