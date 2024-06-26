Skip to Content
Would-be thieves smash car into front of gun shop

By Jermaine Ong

    SAN DIEGO, California (KGTV) — The front door to a Miramar gun shop was smashed early Monday morning, with the perpetrators leaving behind the car used in the incident.

San Diego Police officers at the scene said they were called to Ammo Bros (7550 Miramar Rd.) at around 5 a.m. over a likely burglary attempt at the gun shop.

Police said they believe the would-be thieves used a Hyundai car to ram through the shop’s door, but it wasn’t able to break through the armored and gated entry.

After the unsuccessful attempt, police said those involved ditched the car and fled the scene.

Police said the incident is under investigation.

