Wildlife officials investigating after 500 fish found dead in pond

By Spencer Burt

HERRIMAN, Utah (KSTU) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has closed off a fishing pond after hundreds of fish were found dead Monday morning.

DWR officials said they received a report of dead fish at Cove Pond, located in Herriman. Biologists were sent to the pond and estimated that there were 500 dead fish, although they added that the number may be even higher. Most of the fish that died were catfish, along with a few bluegills and green sunfish.

Biologists determined that the pond had “lethally low dissolved oxygen levels,” the DWR said, which they say likely caused the fish deaths. The Utah Department of Environmental Quality and the local authorities are now investigating the cause of the low oxygen levels and any other factors that may have contributed.

The pond is now closed to fishing as the agency investigates the incident. The DWR also advised against eating any fish caught from the pond on Monday “out of an abundance of caution.”

