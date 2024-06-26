I-Day for USAFA Class of 2028

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) - Wednesday was In-Processing Day (I-Day) for the United States Air Force Academy Class of 2028.

The Academy welcomed more than 1,100 appointees to the Class of 2028, including cadets from 16 other countries.

Appointees were dropped off at the Holiday Athletic Center, where they received instructions from upperclassmen, before making their way up the Core Value Ramp for the first time. Then it's a medical review and uniforms.

After receiving haircuts, cadets took part in a formal swearing-in ceremony, which kicked off their six-weeks of basic cadet training.