Skip to Content
News

I-Day for USAFA Class of 2028

By
New
today at 10:12 PM
Published 10:29 PM

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) - Wednesday was In-Processing Day (I-Day) for the United States Air Force Academy Class of 2028.

The Academy welcomed more than 1,100 appointees to the Class of 2028, including cadets from 16 other countries.

Appointees were dropped off at the Holiday Athletic Center, where they received instructions from upperclassmen, before making their way up the Core Value Ramp for the first time. Then it's a medical review and uniforms.

After receiving haircuts, cadets took part in a formal swearing-in ceremony, which kicked off their six-weeks of basic cadet training.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content