Climbers safe after rockfall events on Mount Shasta

By Isabela Lund

MT. SHASTA, California (KDRV) — Climbers are safe after several rockfall events happened above Lake Helen on the Avalanche Gulch route of Mt. Shasta this weekend.

“A chunk of rock the size of a small house dislodged and came exploding down the slope directly above the glissade track,” the Mount Shasta Avalanche Center said in an Instagram post. “Multiple climbers were in the glissade track when the splitting sound of rocks tumbling down the slope was heard and seen from afar. Climbers scrambled and ran for their lives as dozens of massive boulders came tumbling down from above. Fortunately, no one was hit or injured.”

This happened twice in the same spot, the release said, at about 11,500 feet in the bowling alley.

“Signs of recent rockfall were also observed below the Trinity Chutes near the Olbermans moraine,” the release said. “A friendly reminder to all climbers that the Avalanche Gulch route is deteriorating and rockfall has been occurring. To widen your safety margins, we recommend starting early and being back at Lake Helen by 1 pm. Also, minimize time spent around or in areas that display recent signs of rockfall. Situational awareness is paramount.”

