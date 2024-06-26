Alex Morgan left off US women’s soccer team roster for Paris Olympics as team undergoes a changing of the guard

By Kyle Feldscher, CNN

Washington (CNN) — US women’s soccer legend Alex Morgan will not be on the team’s roster for the Olympic Games next month in Paris, a symbol of the changing of the guard currently going on inside the women’s national team.

Head coach Emma Hayes, who is embarking on her first major tournament in charge of the squad, named her roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday. The 22-player roster, which includes 18 players going to Paris and four alternates, includes only eight players from the 2020 Olympics and 10 members of the 2023 World Cup team.

“Making an Olympic roster is a huge privilege and an honor and there is no denying that it was an extremely competitive process among the players and that there were difficult choices, especially considering how hard everyone has worked over the past 10 months,” Hayes said in a news release.

“Choosing an 18-player roster plus alternates involved many considerations, but I am excited for the group we have selected and I’m looking forward to building on the work from last camp as we head into the Send-Off matches and then onto France. These are great opportunities for us to continue to show the progress we are making.”

