73-year-old man suspected of stealing ambulance

ONTARIO, Oregon (KIVI) — Ontario City Police are reporting that they have identified 73-year-old Jon Westfall as a suspect in the ambulance theft on June 24.

Westfall had been on hospital property and upon leaving, entered the ambulance and fled the area.

Westfall was located inside the ambulance when it was recovered in Owyhee County. Now, police say he’ll face felony charges for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft.

On Monday, June 24, a Treasure Valley Paramedics ambulance was stolen and driven through the valley before being recovered just hours later by police.

The M5 ambulance was stolen from Saint Alphonsus in Ontario at around 12:30 pm.

The vehicle was spotted in Parma at around 1:30 pm and was seen driving along Middleton Rd later, just after 3:00 pm.

TVP says the ambulance was recovered around 3:30, and now members of their team are on their way to retrieve the vehicle in Owyhee County.

