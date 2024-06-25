Teacher killed by wrong-way driver on interstate

By Kennedi Cooper

Click here for updates on this story

CANTON, Mississippi (WAPT) — The family of a Canton teacher killed in a wrong-way interstate crash wants her to be remembered as a beacon in the community and in the lives of her family and friends.

Tyra Small-Jackson died Saturday in a head-on collision on Interstate 55 near the Gluckstadt exit. According to the Gluckstadt Police Department, Jordan Sullivan was driving the wrong way on the interstate, crashing into Jackson’s vehicle, killing her. Three other people were also injured.

Sullivan is charged with aggravated DUI in connection with the crash. According to the Gluckstadt police chief, Sullivan’s bond has been set at $250,000 following the crash.

Small-Jackson was an educator, serving 23 years in the Canton Public School District and was recently named the Nichols Middle School Teacher of the Year for the 2023-2024 school year.

“Her beautiful spirit will forever live on in the memory and the hearts and minds of the countless lives she touched,” the school district said in a statement. “We are thankful for Mrs. Small-Jackson’s years of distinguished service to the Canton Public School District. She dedicated her life to making sure her students felt loved and prepared for the next level. She will be truly missed.”

Small-Jackson was married with three children and a grandchild. She is also survived by her three sisters and her mother and father, all of whom are devastated.

“Since I’m the oldest, I have always tried to protect them from everything, and this is just one thing I couldn’t protect her from,” said sister Sharetta Donalson.

Donalson said she will miss her youngest sister’s smile and her laugh the most.

“Just being a part of us — we’ve been cliqued tight,” Donalson said.

Family members said Tyra loved to sing. She sang in the movie “A Time to Kill” when she was a Canton student.

“We could be at a restaurant, and someone could be celebrating a birthday, and they could be singing the regular, ‘Happy Birthday,’ and she’ll say, ‘Let’s sing the Stevie Wonder version,'” Donalson said.

Her family says they hope to create scholarship opportunities to offer in the Canton Public School District in her memory.

“We have strong faith, so we will get through it,” Donalson said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.