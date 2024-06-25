Norway starts stockpiling grain, citing the pandemic, war and climate change
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Norwegian government has signed a deal to start stockpiling grain, saying the COVID-19 pandemic, a war in Europe and climate change have made it necessary. The deal to store 30,000 tons of grain was signed Tuesday by Norway’s agriculture and food minister and four private companies who will store the wheat that will belong to the Norwegian government. Further contracts will be signed in the coming years. The goal is that Norway will gradually build up the reserve until 2029, with some 82,500 tons of grain in store by the end of the decade.