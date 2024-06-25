Manufactured home falls off big rig on 210 Freeway in Pasadena

By Dean Fioresi, Amy Maetzold

PASADENA, California (KCAL/KCBS) — The westbound 210 Freeway in Pasadena reopened Tuesday morning after several lanes were closed due to a crash caused by a manufactured home toppling off a big rig and colliding with another truck on the highway.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. on Monday on the westbound lanes of the freeway near the N. Lake Avenue ramps, creating major traffic backups, according to the California Highway Patrol.

By 6 a.m. the next morning, only the two left lanes were open. All lanes were reopened by 9 a.m.

At least one person was taken to the hospital, police said.

The driver of the big rig clipped by the home spoke to KCAL News, who said he pulled over on the shoulder of the freeway after his own truck was having issues.

“All of a sudden that load came through, I guess he couldn’t slow down or something and ran into the back of me there,” said Tarane Black.

He said his wife, who was sleeping in the cab of the truck, was taken to the hospital for injuries after she was thrown by the force of the crash.

SkyCAL flew over the scene where the trailer of a big rig could be seen suffering from considerable damage. Parts of the dropped home were splintered and debris was scattered across the roadway.

