Man accused of trying to hijack TRAX train in Salt Lake City

By Melanie Porter

SALT LAKE CITY (KSTU) — A man was arrested in Salt Lake City after he allegedly tried to hijack a TRAX Train and assaulted a bystander Saturday.

Isaiah Spendlove, 26, was booked into jail on multiple offenses including assault with intent to commit a bus hijack, a second-degree felony, and assault.

Arresting documents state Spendlove was on a Utah Transit Authority TRAX Train at 150 South 400 West when he tried to intimidate the driver.

“…By yelling at him and beating on the door in attempts to gain entry into the drivers cabin and force him to drive the TRAX Train backwards, to the stop that he had missed,” arresting documents state.

The driver tried telling Spendlove to leave the train and documents report another passenger tried to intervene as well.

That’s when Spendlove allegedy began “swinging his fists at the bystander in an attempt to assault him,” documents state.

At that point, police officers boarded the train and used a “taco” wrap for restraint in order to transport Spendlove to jail.

He is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail, documents indicate.

