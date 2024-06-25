Knife attack at a school bus stop in China wounds three, including a Japanese mother and child

BEIJING (AP) — The Japanese embassy in China says that man has been detained after a knife attack that injured three people in the city of Suzhou, including a Japanese mother and child. A man holding a knife stabbed the woman and her child at a stop for a school bus run by a Japanese school in the east Chinese city. A Chinese woman on the bus intervened to stop the man from getting on, and he attacked her as well. The spokesperson declined to be named, citing embassy policy. The mother and child’s injuries were not serious, while the Chinese woman was seriously injured and remains in hospital.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.