Albanian appeals court upholds prison term for Greek minority mayor, raising tensions with Athens

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An Albanian appeals court has upheld a sentence of two years in prison for an elected mayor from the country’s Greek minority. The move on Tuesday is expected to further exacerbate tension with neighboring Greece. Dhionisios Alfred Beleris was imprisoned in March after he was convicted of buying votes in municipal elections last year. He was elected but never sworn in because of his arrest. Earlier this month, Beleris, who has dual citizenship, won a Greek seat in the European Parliament in the EU elections, representing Greece’s governing conservative New Democracy party. Athens has described his detention as politically motivated.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.