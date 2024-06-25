A Minnesota dam is on the brink of collapse due to flooding

By Andy Rose, CNN

(CNN) — A dam in southern Minnesota is in “imminent failure condition,” according to local authorities, as communities across the Upper Midwest continue to deal with major flooding from heavy rains.

The Blue Earth County government announced the risk to the Rapidan Dam near Mankato, Minnesota in a Monday Facebook post.

“The Dam is in imminent failure condition,” the county said. “We do not know if it will totally fail or if it will remain in place, however we determined it was necessary to issue this notification to advise downstream residents and the correct regulatory agencies and other local agencies.”

The county added that they had first been notified of “accumulating debris” at the dam Sunday. Workers from Blue Earth County Public Works, the emergency management agency, and the sheriff’s office are actively monitoring the dam, according to the Facebook post.

The Blue Earth River cut around the west side of the dam, emergency management said, carrying damaging debris in its wake and causing power outages.

In a Monday evening update, the county noted that although there was a “partial failure on the west abutment,” the “dam is still intact” and there are currently no plans for a “mass evacuation.”

The dam, which was completed in 1910, is owned by the county and is capable of generating six million watts of hydroelectric power. It is located about 70 miles southwest of Minneapolis.

Severe flooding wreaked havoc across the Midwest over the weekend, leaving at least one person dead in South Dakota and prompting rescue efforts in multiple states. In Iowa, days of catastrophic flooding and severe storms prompted President Joe Biden to approve a disaster declaration for some areas, freeing up federal funding for relief efforts.

