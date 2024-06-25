2 dead after being swept down North Fork American River, officials say

By Lindsay Weber

California (KCRA) — A man and teenage boy have died and another teenager was rescued after all three were swept downstream on the North Fork American River on Monday, California State Parks officials said.

Crews responded to the report of a possible drowning at Lake Clementine Trail before 5:30 p.m.

A communications manager for California State Parks said three people had attempted to swim across the river and were swept downstream by the current.

A 33-year-old man was found dead in the water, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said. He was later identified as Mohammad Fahim Hemati, of Sacramento.

Officials said a 15-year-old boy was found, and CPR was performed by State Parks lifeguards and Cal Fire. He was taken to Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital where he later died.

State parks said another teenage male was pulled from the water and was uninjured.

