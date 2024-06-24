Yellen announces efforts to boost housing supply as high prices create crunch

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is announcing new steps to increase access to affordable housing. It’s announcing new federal initiatives as still-high prices on groceries and other necessities and high interest rates have dramatically pushed up the cost of living in the post-pandemic years. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is traveling to Minneapolis on Monday to promote the new investments. They include providing $100 million through a new fund over the next three years to support affordable housing financing, boosting the Federal Financing Bank’s financing of affordable housing, and other measures.

