Woman dies after being rescued by TFD from Rillito River

By Katie Burkholder

TUCSON, Arizona (KVOA) — A woman has died after being found in the Rillito River following an intense monsoon storm.

On Saturday afternoon, Tucson Police and Tucson Fire responded to the area of Camp Lowell and Swan for the report of a woman found in the Rillito River.

TFD says that despite resuscitation efforts, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details are extremely limited at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

TFD says that in the span of 90 minutes during Saturday’s intense monsoon storm, they responded to over 25 storm-related calls.

They say 15 of those calls involved stranded drivers or those stuck in swift moving water.

TFD says to remember to never enter roadways with running water. Don’t drown, turn around.

