UNC-Chapel Hill professor let go after calling out school secretly recording his classes

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) — The UNC-Chapel Hill professor, who called out school administrators for launching an apparent investigation and secretly recording his classes, has been let go.

Larry Chavis taught economics at UNC for 18 years. Back in May, he spoke with Eyewitness News outside the Kenan-Flagler Business School where he described himself as outspoken and someone who refuses to keep quiet about injustices.

“At times, I’ve felt like I’m the Nikole Hannah-Jones that no one knows about,” Chavis said in May. “There are times I left the building crying with people asking me to not even mention to students that I would prefer they not wear Native American mascot gear in my Indigenous studies class.”

The university’s decision not to renew his contract comes after Chavis received a letter on April 22 from UNC. The school had received reports over the past few months concerning his class content and conduct. Unbeknownst to him, several of his classes were recorded and reviewed.

The letter also stated that notice is not required to record classes, and it does record classes without notice in response to concerns raised by students.

In May, UNC Media Relations released a statement to ABC11 on the situation:

Regarding the general topic of filming classes, the University does not have a formal policy but follows applicable laws.

Protecting the principles of academic freedom and freedom of expression are among the most important responsibilities we share, in addition to assuring student success and well-being in the classroom.

