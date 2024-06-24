UN launches global principles to combat online hate and demands big tech take action now

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief has launched global principles to combat online hate and lies and demanded that big tech companies use their power to reduce the harm they are doing to people and societies around the world. Secretary-General António Guterres also demanded that advertising and public relations companies “stop monetizing harmful content” and strengthen information integrity. He laid out the principles Monday which call on tech companies, advertisers, media and other key players to refrain from using disinformation and hate speech for any purpose. All parties involved in developing artificial intelligence are also urged to ensure its responsible and ethical use.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.