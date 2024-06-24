Two of Winston-Salem’s first and most prominent black physicians honored in building dedication ceremony

By Joshua Davis

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is honoring two of Winston-Salem’s first and most prominent black physicians.

Almost 300 people braved the summer heat on Sunday to celebrate the life and legacies of Dr. Charlie Kennedy and Dr. Larry Hopkins through a building dedication held in East Winston-Salem.

“Dr. Kennedy was one of the first and only black pediatricians here in Winston Salem, serving the community for 40 years,” said Dr. David Zaas of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. “Dr. Hopkins, who started 10 years later, was a women’s physician.”

In honor of the two men, the facility will offer women’s and pediatric services.

Both men started their careers in the 70s, serving not just as doctors to patients, but as role models to their communities.

“My dad was really big on giving your all to everything,” said Dr. Hopkins’ son, David. “Also with that, you know, impacting others and helping others.”

David said when it came to helping people, his dad never took a sick day.

“Whether that was coming into the office every day, whether that was kind of helping a few sports teams and sports leagues within the area, that is just who he was,” he said.

Dr. Kennedy’s daughter said he was a champion of education to his staff and his patients. It wasn’t until later in life she understood her father’s impact on the people around him.

“I remembered one day we were walking in the hospital together,” recalled his daughter, Stacy Kennedy. “One of the mothers of his patients who was there with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren told them, ‘Hey, take a look at him. He’s black history.’ And I never thought of him in that way.”

Dr. Zaas said their legacies will live on not only in the building’s name but in the care that people will receive there for generations to come.

“It’s a privilege and honor to stand here in their shoes, and to realize that the impact that we’re gonna have is gonna go on,” he said.

