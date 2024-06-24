The EU targets Russia’s LNG ghost fleet in a new round of Ukraine war sanctions.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has slapped new sanctions on Russia over its war on Ukraine. It’s targeting Moscow’s shadow fleet of tankers moving liquefied natural gas through Europe and several companies. The EU estimates that about 4-to-6 billion cubic meters of Russian LNG was shipped to third countries via EU ports last year. Russia is suspected of running a “ghost fleet” to evade sanctions and keep up the flow of energy earnings so that it can finance the war. Several companies were added to the EU’s list, including a number of them in China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. Many are accused of circumventing sanctions or providing sensitive equipment to Russia.

