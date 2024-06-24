Defense rests in trial of Karen Read, accused of killing her Boston officer boyfriend with SUV

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — The defense has rested its case in the murder trial of a Massachusetts woman accused of striking her Boston police officer with her SUV and leaving him to die in a snowbank. Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Officer John O’Keefe, who was found unresponsive outside a fellow officer’s home in Canton in January 2022. An autopsy found O’Keefe died of hypothermia and blunt force trauma. Defense attorneys argued that she was framed by police. They called their final witness on Monday. Read herself did not take the stand.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.